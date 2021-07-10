CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-110100-

Coastal Del Norte-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 65 to 80. West wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 53 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 76 54 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-110100-

Del Norte Interior-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 94 57 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-110100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 63 to 77. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

78. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 61 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 53 64 / 10 0 0

Arcata 69 53 70 / 10 0 0

Eureka 65 53 66 / 10 10 10

Fortuna 68 53 69 / 10 10 10

CAZ104-110100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

83 to 98. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 88 54 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-110100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 106 64 105 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 102 59 102 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 104 60 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-110100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 99 55 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-110100-

Northern Trinity-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 102 to 117.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 110. Lows 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 107 66 107 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 105 59 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-110100-

Southern Trinity-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 108 58 108 / 0 0 0

Ruth 102 62 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-110100-

Mendocino Coast-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 51 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 62 51 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-110100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 90 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 96 58 94 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 103 63 101 / 0 0 0

Willits 99 61 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-110100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 97 to 112.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 107 65 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-110100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 100 57 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-110100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 89 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 109 64 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-110100-

Northern Lake-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 93 to

108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 111 63 111 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-110100-

Southern Lake-

257 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY

NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 92 to

107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 106 69 106 / 0 0 0

Middletown 109 67 107 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 109 69 109 / 0 0 0

