CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

_____

101 FPUS56 KEKA 211008

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-220115-

Coastal Del Norte-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 40 49 / 10 80 30

Klamath 54 42 50 / 10 80 30

$$

CAZ102-220115-

Del Norte Interior-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely

overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs

36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 39 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 33 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 39 49 / 10 70 30

$$

CAZ103-220115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 36 to 46. South

wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 47 to 57. North

wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 39 51 / 10 80 30

Arcata 54 39 50 / 0 70 30

Eureka 54 40 51 / 10 70 30

Fortuna 56 41 50 / 0 80 40

$$

CAZ104-220115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 3000 feet. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Slight

chance of rain showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 45 to 55. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 40 46 / 0 80 50

$$

CAZ105-220115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Chance of snow showers through the day. Slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3000 feet in the evening. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 41 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 34 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 34 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 56 38 49 / 0 50 40

Hoopa 52 38 45 / 0 60 40

Willow Creek 53 37 45 / 0 60 40

$$

CAZ106-220115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 35 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 36 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 55 39 47 / 0 60 40

$$

CAZ107-220115-

Northern Trinity-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet in the

evening. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers.

Highs 30 to 45. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Highs 30 to 45. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 47 29 40 / 0 30 40

Weaverville 50 33 43 / 0 30 50

$$

CAZ108-220115-

Southern Trinity-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 34 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 33 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to

32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 32 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 54 30 44 / 0 30 40

Ruth 53 31 43 / 0 50 50

$$

CAZ109-220115-

Mendocino Coast-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely overnight. Lows

37 to 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 33 to

43. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 48 to 58. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 42 52 / 0 60 50

Point Arena 52 45 50 / 0 50 40

$$

CAZ110-220115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 55 39 48 / 0 60 40

Laytonville 53 35 44 / 0 50 40

Willits 56 35 47 / 0 40 40

$$

CAZ111-220115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 34 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 32 to

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 53 35 44 / 0 40 40

$$

CAZ112-220115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 40 49 / 0 40 40

$$

CAZ113-220115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 60 39 51 / 0 30 40

$$

CAZ114-220115-

Northern Lake County-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 43 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 35 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Highs 34 to 46. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to

46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 54 31 44 / 0 30 40

$$

CAZ115-220115-

Southern Lake County-

208 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost.

Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 56 35 46 / 0 20 40

Middletown 60 36 51 / 0 20 50

Clearlake 58 34 48 / 0 10 40

$$

_____

