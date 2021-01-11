CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

934 FPUS56 KEKA 111132

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-120245-

Coastal Del Norte-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Rain may be heavy at times. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 48 to 58. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. South wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 53 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

53 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 50 56 / 20 90 100

Klamath 57 50 58 / 10 90 100

CAZ102-120245-

Del Norte Interior-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature around 50. Rain

may be heavy at times. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

47 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 57 49 57 / 10 90 100

CAZ103-120245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. South wind up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 58. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 65. South wind

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 54 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 49 59 / 10 70 100

Arcata 58 49 59 / 10 70 100

Eureka 57 49 59 / 10 70 90

Fortuna 58 49 58 / 10 70 90

CAZ104-120245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Windy. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 50 to

60. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 52 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 54 47 54 / 10 80 100

CAZ105-120245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 20 to

25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 47 to 58. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 57 46 55 / 10 70 100

Hoopa 56 46 54 / 10 70 100

Willow Creek 57 45 54 / 10 70 100

CAZ106-120245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

52 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 56 46 54 / 0 70 90

CAZ107-120245-

Northern Trinity-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely overnight. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

40 to 55. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 49 35 42 / 0 60 90

Weaverville 50 37 45 / 0 50 90

CAZ108-120245-

Southern Trinity-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Snow level 6000 feet in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 55 37 50 / 0 50 90

Ruth 54 38 51 / 0 60 100

CAZ109-120245-

Mendocino Coast-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 53 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 48 57 / 0 50 80

Point Arena 54 49 55 / 0 30 70

CAZ110-120245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48. At higher

elevation, south wind up to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

56 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 56 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 56 45 55 / 0 60 90

Laytonville 54 42 52 / 0 50 90

Willits 57 42 52 / 0 40 80

CAZ111-120245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 55 40 51 / 0 40 80

CAZ112-120245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 45 53 / 0 30 60

CAZ113-120245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

58 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 60 43 56 / 0 30 60

CAZ114-120245-

Northern Lake County-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 55 36 52 / 0 30 70

CAZ115-120245-

Southern Lake County-

332 AM PST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to

51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 55 40 51 / 0 20 50

Middletown 60 39 56 / 0 20 30

Clearlake 58 39 54 / 0 20 40

