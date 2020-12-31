CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

_____

224 FPUS56 KEKA 311120

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and New Years Day.

CAZ101-010230-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain

showers through the day. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast

wind around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 49 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 42 55 / 20 10 80

Klamath 53 44 56 / 30 10 70

$$

CAZ102-010230-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Scattered rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 57. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 40 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 40 57 / 20 10 70

$$

CAZ103-010230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain

showers in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Lows 39 to 49. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 40 57 / 10 0 60

Arcata 54 40 59 / 20 0 60

Eureka 54 40 58 / 10 0 60

Fortuna 54 40 59 / 20 0 50

$$

CAZ104-010230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain

showers in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of rain through the day. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 40 54 / 10 0 50

$$

CAZ105-010230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Chance of rain through the day. Highs 46 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 53 40 58 / 30 0 40

Hoopa 51 37 56 / 20 0 50

Willow Creek 50 37 56 / 20 0 40

$$

CAZ106-010230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 42 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 43 to 55.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 35 56 / 10 0 30

$$

CAZ107-010230-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 27 to 37.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 44 28 48 / 10 0 10

Weaverville 45 28 50 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ108-010230-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 46 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 27 55 / 10 0 20

Ruth 49 29 54 / 10 0 20

$$

CAZ109-010230-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 48 to

58. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 60. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 49 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 39 56 / 0 0 20

Point Arena 53 42 54 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ110-010230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 36 56 / 10 0 20

Laytonville 51 33 55 / 0 0 20

Willits 53 32 56 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ111-010230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to

40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 56. Lows

36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 51 30 54 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ112-010230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to 45.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 49 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 37 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-010230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 57 34 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-010230-

Northern Lake County-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 40 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 38 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 53 27 56 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ115-010230-

Southern Lake County-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 53 33 55 / 0 0 0

Middletown 58 32 59 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 55 33 57 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

