CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020
983 FPUS56 KEKA 101122
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Veterans Day.
CAZ101-110230-
Coastal Del Norte-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows
34 to 44. East wind around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. East wind around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows
39 to 49.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers
likely. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 62.
Lows 38 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 53 41 54 / 10 20 10
Klamath 53 38 53 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ102-110230-
Del Norte Interior-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers through the night. Patchy frost overnight. Snow level
4000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.
Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 44 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs
45 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to
46.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 63.
Lows 39 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 57 35 58 / 20 20 10
$$
CAZ103-110230-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. East wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.
Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. East wind around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 64. Lows 38 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 54 32 53 / 10 10 10
Arcata 54 33 53 / 10 10 0
Eureka 53 32 52 / 10 10 0
Fortuna 54 33 53 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ104-110230-
Southwestern Humboldt-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. North wind up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61.
Southeast wind around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.
Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 64. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
43 to 53. Highs 54 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 58 32 58 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ105-110230-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level
3500 feet. Highs 48 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs
49 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to
45.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
41 to 51. Highs 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 59 33 59 / 10 10 10
Hoopa 58 29 57 / 10 10 0
Willow Creek 57 27 57 / 10 10 0
$$
CAZ106-110230-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 47 to 61.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level
4000 feet. Highs 45 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows
37 to 47. Highs 45 to 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 48 to 63. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
41 to 51. Highs 50 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 59 28 60 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-110230-
Northern Trinity-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 23 to
33.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 46 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.
Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs
44 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 31 to
41.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Highs 46 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 48 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 49 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 55 26 52 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 57 23 55 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-110230-
Southern Trinity-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 47 to 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 23 to
33.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 44 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow
showers likely. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 44 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Highs 45 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
37 to 47. Highs 49 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 57 20 56 / 0 0 0
Ruth 55 23 53 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-110230-
Mendocino Coast-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to
60. Southeast wind around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
37 to 47.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 52 to 63. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 54 38 53 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 52 42 51 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ110-110230-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 64.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 25 to
35.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to
63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to
43.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 61. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 50 to 65. Lows 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
38 to 48. Highs 53 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 58 28 58 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 58 28 57 / 0 0 0
Willits 59 26 58 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-110230-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 24 to
34.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 48 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.
Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs
47 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 35 to
45.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 49. Highs 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 60 23 58 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-110230-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to
62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of
rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 52 to 65.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 62 35 61 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-110230-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to
62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 63 28 63 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ114-110230-
Northern Lake County-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 62.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 27 to
37.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 45 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to
43.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs
43 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 45 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of
rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 48 to 63.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 62 24 59 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ115-110230-
Southern Lake County-
322 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 49 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 60 31 59 / 0 0 0
Middletown 61 31 59 / 0 0 0
Clearlake 60 32 58 / 0 0 0
$$
