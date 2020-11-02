CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020

_____

551 FPUS56 KEKA 021100

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-030200-

Coastal Del Norte-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 69.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 46 to 56. South

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71. South

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 46 58 / 0 0 30

Klamath 63 48 63 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ102-030200-

Del Norte Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs

44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 75 49 69 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ103-030200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to

55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 44 62 / 0 0 20

Arcata 62 45 65 / 0 0 20

Eureka 57 44 62 / 0 0 20

Fortuna 67 44 69 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ104-030200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75. South wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 74. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 64. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 72 46 71 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ105-030200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 80 41 76 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 79 42 75 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 80 41 75 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ106-030200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 79 38 76 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ107-030200-

Northern Trinity-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 78 36 74 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 80 34 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-030200-

Southern Trinity-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 80 32 75 / 0 0 0

Ruth 78 41 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-030200-

Mendocino Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50. North wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

74. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 74. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 62 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 42 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 47 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-030200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 78 39 74 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 78 43 75 / 0 0 0

Willits 81 38 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-030200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 80 37 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-030200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 68 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 82 41 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-030200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 53 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 85 40 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-030200-

Northern Lake County-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 81 39 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-030200-

Southern Lake County-

300 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 72 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 82 45 79 / 0 0 0

Middletown 82 45 82 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 82 46 81 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather