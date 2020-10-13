CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 12, 2020

_____

036 FPUS56 KEKA 131124

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-140230-

Coastal Del Norte-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 49 to 59. North wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 53 66 / 20 20 0

Klamath 67 53 69 / 20 20 0

$$

CAZ102-140230-

Del Norte Interior-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 49 79 / 30 30 0

$$

CAZ103-140230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

74. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

47 to 57. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 51 68 / 10 10 0

Arcata 68 52 68 / 0 10 0

Eureka 67 53 66 / 0 10 0

Fortuna 70 52 69 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ104-140230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 71 to 86. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 78 57 79 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ105-140230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 81 51 82 / 0 10 0

Hoopa 79 48 83 / 0 10 0

Willow Creek 79 48 83 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ106-140230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 80 to

95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 81 47 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-140230-

Northern Trinity-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 80 45 81 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 81 41 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-140230-

Southern Trinity-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 80 40 83 / 0 0 0

Ruth 77 43 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-140230-

Mendocino Coast-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 53 70 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 66 57 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-140230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 79 48 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 81 50 86 / 0 0 0

Willits 82 48 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-140230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 83 45 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-140230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 96. Lows

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 92. Lows 51 to

61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 54 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-140230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 86 to

101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 95. Lows 53 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 88 53 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-140230-

Northern Lake County-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 88 45 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-140230-

Southern Lake County-

424 AM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. North wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 96. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 93. Lows 53 to

63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 87. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 85 51 90 / 0 0 0

Middletown 90 53 95 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 88 53 92 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather