CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

_____

131 FPUS56 KEKA 240906

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-250015-

Coastal Del Norte-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 61 to 71.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. South wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 51 to

61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 54 64 / 40 10 30

Klamath 66 55 68 / 50 0 10

$$

CAZ102-250015-

Del Norte Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 50 to

60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 50 78 / 40 0 20

$$

CAZ103-250015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 63 to 73.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

75. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 53 67 / 50 0 10

Arcata 67 53 69 / 50 0 10

Eureka 66 53 68 / 50 0 10

Fortuna 69 53 71 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ104-250015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 66 to 79.

West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 76 57 79 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ105-250015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 78 52 82 / 80 0 10

Hoopa 77 48 82 / 70 0 0

Willow Creek 77 47 81 / 70 0 0

$$

CAZ106-250015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 77 47 82 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ107-250015-

Northern Trinity-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

94 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 79 47 84 / 30 0 0

Weaverville 78 43 82 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ108-250015-

Southern Trinity-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 89 to

104. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 77 41 80 / 50 0 0

Ruth 73 42 78 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ109-250015-

Mendocino Coast-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 65 to 77.

West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 77 to

92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 54 67 / 30 0 0

Point Arena 67 55 65 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ110-250015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered

rain showers in the morning. Highs 68 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke.

Lows 55 to 65. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 91 to

106. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 74 48 78 / 40 0 0

Laytonville 75 49 80 / 20 0 0

Willits 76 47 79 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ111-250015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke.

Lows 55 to 65. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 92 to

107. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 77 45 82 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ112-250015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 79 53 79 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-250015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 82 52 85 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ114-250015-

Northern Lake County-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke.

Lows 58 to 68. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 89 to

104. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 80 44 87 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ115-250015-

Southern Lake County-

206 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke.

Lows 61 to 71. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Highs 92 to

103. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 103. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 78 49 82 / 10 0 0

Middletown 84 50 88 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 81 50 86 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

