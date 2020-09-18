CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

_____

509 FPUS56 KEKA 181028

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-190130-

Coastal Del Norte-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 61 to 71. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 73. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

61 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 54 64 / 80 40 10

Klamath 65 55 67 / 80 30 0

$$

CAZ102-190130-

Del Norte Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Areas of smoke through the day. Rain showers likely in

the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the evening. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 67 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 68 50 78 / 80 40 10

$$

CAZ103-190130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 64 to 74. Southeast wind

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Southeast wind up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. North

wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 74. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 62 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 54 66 / 60 20 0

Arcata 68 54 68 / 60 20 0

Eureka 68 54 66 / 60 20 0

Fortuna 71 54 70 / 60 20 0

$$

CAZ104-190130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62. North

wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 70 to

85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 71 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 57 79 / 60 10 0

$$

CAZ105-190130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

rain showers in the evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 71 51 82 / 80 30 0

Hoopa 71 48 80 / 70 30 0

Willow Creek 72 48 80 / 70 30 0

$$

CAZ106-190130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 71 to

86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 73 48 83 / 50 10 0

$$

CAZ107-190130-

Northern Trinity-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the evening. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 70 45 80 / 40 30 0

Weaverville 73 42 83 / 40 20 0

$$

CAZ108-190130-

Southern Trinity-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 72 40 81 / 40 20 0

Ruth 68 40 79 / 40 20 0

$$

CAZ109-190130-

Mendocino Coast-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

73. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

78. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 79. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 54 68 / 40 10 0

Point Arena 67 56 67 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ110-190130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day. Highs 65 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 47 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 71 47 80 / 40 10 0

Laytonville 70 47 80 / 30 0 0

Willits 73 45 82 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ111-190130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. Slight chance of rain

showers in the morning. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 44 to

54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 73 43 83 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ112-190130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

day. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 74 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 75 52 82 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ113-190130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 68 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 78 52 86 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ114-190130-

Northern Lake County-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 45 to

55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 74 41 84 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ115-190130-

Southern Lake County-

328 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 77 48 84 / 10 0 0

Middletown 79 49 87 / 10 0 0

Clearlake 78 49 86 / 10 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather