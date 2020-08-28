CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

490 FPUS56 KEKA 281035

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

CAZ101-290145-

Coastal Del Norte-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows

51 to 61. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 55 63 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 57 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-290145-

Del Norte Interior-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 56 to

66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 98 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-290145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs 63 to 78.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and smoke through the night. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs 62 to

76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke and patchy fog.

Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 62 to 77. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 53 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 53 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 53 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 69 53 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-290145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and smoke through

the day. Highs 80 to 95. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and smoke

through the day. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97.

Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 88 57 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-290145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 106.

Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 103 63 98 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 99 59 94 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 100 60 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-290145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102.

Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 96 55 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-290145-

Northern Trinity-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 95 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 110. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 100 63 97 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 103 62 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-290145-

Southern Trinity-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 101 60 98 / 0 0 0

Ruth 96 60 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-290145-

Mendocino Coast-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and smoke

through the day. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke through the night.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and

smoke through the day. Highs 68 to 83. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 52 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 53 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-290145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 90 58 87 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 94 62 91 / 0 0 0

Willits 93 59 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-290145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs 94 to 109.

Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

94 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 99 63 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-290145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Haze and

smoke through the day. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 95 58 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-290145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 100 62 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-290145-

Northern Lake County-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 104.

Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 101 63 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-290145-

Southern Lake County-

335 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 88 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 85 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 86 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows

60 to 70. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 97 64 94 / 0 0 0

Middletown 97 60 93 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 99 64 95 / 0 0 0

$$

