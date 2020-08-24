CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

185 FPUS56 KEKA 240903

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-250015-

Coastal Del Norte-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy smoke in the

morning. Slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

through the day. Highs 65 to 80. Light winds becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 62. South wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 80. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 55 66 / 20 20 10

Klamath 72 57 71 / 20 20 20

$$

CAZ102-250015-

Del Norte Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 94 62 88 / 20 20 20

$$

CAZ103-250015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy smoke

through the day. Chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms through the day. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and smoke in the morning.

Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 65 to

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 54 64 / 40 20 10

Arcata 70 54 69 / 40 20 10

Eureka 65 54 64 / 40 20 10

Fortuna 76 54 71 / 40 20 10

$$

CAZ104-250015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy smoke

through the day. Chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms through the day. Highs 79 to 94. Northeast wind

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 72 to

87. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 79 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 91 60 80 / 40 20 10

$$

CAZ105-250015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 80 to

95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 87 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 98 65 95 / 30 20 20

Hoopa 95 63 90 / 40 20 20

Willow Creek 96 64 91 / 40 20 20

$$

CAZ106-250015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 94 59 89 / 40 20 10

$$

CAZ107-250015-

Northern Trinity-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms through the day. Highs 85 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 109. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 94 64 92 / 30 20 20

Weaverville 98 65 98 / 40 20 20

$$

CAZ108-250015-

Southern Trinity-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 100 62 96 / 40 20 10

Ruth 89 62 87 / 40 20 10

$$

CAZ109-250015-

Mendocino Coast-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy smoke through the day.

Chance of rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning. Slight chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and smoke in the morning.

Highs 66 to 81. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 53 64 / 40 20 10

Point Arena 68 53 67 / 30 20 10

$$

CAZ110-250015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to

101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 88 61 86 / 40 20 10

Laytonville 89 63 87 / 40 20 10

Willits 90 62 90 / 30 20 10

$$

CAZ111-250015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to

102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 96 65 96 / 40 20 10

$$

CAZ112-250015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

97.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 93 60 91 / 30 20 10

$$

CAZ113-250015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to

103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 99 63 98 / 30 20 10

$$

CAZ114-250015-

Northern Lake County-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to

99.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 79 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 97 66 92 / 30 20 10

$$

CAZ115-250015-

Southern Lake County-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Chance of rain showers

and scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to

100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 98 65 97 / 30 20 10

Middletown 98 66 96 / 30 20 10

Clearlake 98 66 97 / 30 20 10

$$

