CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020

_____

888 FPUS56 KEKA 281217

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-290330-

Coastal Del Norte-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 77. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 52 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 62 56 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-290330-

Del Norte Interior-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 91 58 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-290330-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

78. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 54 61 / 0 0 0

Arcata 70 54 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 54 61 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 71 54 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-290330-

Southwestern Humboldt-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 84 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-290330-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 101 67 99 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 100 61 98 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 101 61 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-290330-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 96 54 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-290330-

Northern Trinity-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 100 62 98 / 20 0 0

Weaverville 105 59 102 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ108-290330-

Southern Trinity-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 85 to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 82 to

97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 101 55 99 / 0 0 0

Ruth 96 54 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-290330-

Mendocino Coast-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. Light winds becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. West

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 50 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 51 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-290330-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 85 to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 85 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 87 54 85 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 94 57 91 / 0 0 0

Willits 92 53 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-290330-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 89 to

104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 98 57 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-290330-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 91 53 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-290330-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 84 to

99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 99 59 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-290330-

Northern Lake County-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 85 to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 101 54 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-290330-

Southern Lake County-

517 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 84 to

99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 97 59 94 / 0 0 0

Middletown 96 57 93 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 99 59 97 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

