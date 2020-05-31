CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020
_____
894 FPUS56 KEKA 311006
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-010115-
Coastal Del Norte-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to
69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind
around 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to
72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.
Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.
Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 54 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 59 50 63 / 0 0 10
Klamath 65 52 67 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ102-010115-
Del Norte Interior-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the
morning. Highs 60 to 75.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Patchy
valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
64 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85.
Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.
Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 75 52 79 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ103-010115-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to
69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. North wind around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 76.
Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 73. Lows
45 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to
66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 62 50 63 / 0 10 10
Arcata 65 51 66 / 0 10 10
Eureka 63 51 64 / 0 10 10
Fortuna 64 51 65 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ104-010115-
Southwestern Humboldt-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to
74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to
77. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to
56. Highs 71 to 86.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
65 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to
67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 70 48 71 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-010115-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
65 to 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
69 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
59. Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.
Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to
73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 79 56 83 / 10 20 10
Hoopa 77 52 80 / 10 20 10
Willow Creek 77 52 80 / 10 20 10
$$
CAZ106-010115-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
61 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
64 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
59. Highs 75 to 90.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.
Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to
69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 74 49 76 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ107-010115-
Northern Trinity-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 84.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Slight chance of rain showers through the night. Patchy
valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain
showers through the day. Highs 71 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
83 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
48 to 58. Highs 83 to 98.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 74 50 76 / 10 20 20
Weaverville 79 50 81 / 10 20 20
$$
CAZ108-010115-
Southern Trinity-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the
morning. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
63 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
76 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
48 to 58. Highs 76 to 91.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to
71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 75 48 78 / 20 20 20
Ruth 71 47 74 / 20 20 20
$$
CAZ109-010115-
Mendocino Coast-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to
70. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.
North wind up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest wind
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
Highs 66 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
62 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 57 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 61 49 63 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 58 51 60 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ110-010115-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
64 to 79.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to
56.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
81 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
78 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to
74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 70 51 74 / 10 10 10
Laytonville 71 51 75 / 10 10 10
Willits 72 48 76 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ111-010115-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 81.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs
84 to 99.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
52 to 62. Highs 84 to 99.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 74 51 77 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ112-010115-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
66 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to
55.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
77 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
48 to 58. Highs 77 to 92.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 72 50 75 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ113-010115-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
66 to 79.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to
57.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
80 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
51 to 61. Highs 80 to 95.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 80. Lows
47 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
60 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 77 53 81 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ114-010115-
Northern Lake County-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
80 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
53 to 63. Highs 80 to 95.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows
46 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 76 48 80 / 20 10 20
$$
CAZ115-010115-
Southern Lake County-
306 AM PDT Sun May 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
67 to 77.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to
59.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
Highs 82 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to
58. Highs 81 to 96.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
64 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 73 50 78 / 10 0 0
Middletown 74 51 80 / 10 0 0
Clearlake 75 53 80 / 10 0 0
$$
_____
