CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020

604 FPUS56 KEKA 291025

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-300130-

Coastal Del Norte-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 65 to 77. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 54 to

64. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Numerous rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 59 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 52 57 / 0 50 100

Klamath 72 54 60 / 0 50 100

CAZ102-300130-

Del Norte Interior-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Numerous rain

showers overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Numerous rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 87 53 67 / 10 50 100

CAZ103-300130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

76. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Scattered rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 58 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 53 58 / 0 60 100

Arcata 69 54 61 / 0 60 100

Eureka 64 53 60 / 0 60 100

Fortuna 68 54 60 / 0 60 100

CAZ104-300130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. North wind around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 53 to 65. South

wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows

44 to 54. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 76 52 62 / 0 60 100

CAZ105-300130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

scattered thunderstorms overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Numerous rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 97 59 70 / 10 60 100

Hoopa 92 57 68 / 0 60 100

Willow Creek 94 57 68 / 0 60 100

CAZ106-300130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Scattered

rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 84 54 64 / 0 60 90

CAZ107-300130-

Northern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

scattered thunderstorms overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 94 52 64 / 10 50 90

Weaverville 97 52 68 / 0 60 100

CAZ108-300130-

Southern Trinity-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

scattered thunderstorms overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Scattered

rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 96 50 66 / 10 60 100

Ruth 91 49 61 / 10 70 90

CAZ109-300130-

Mendocino Coast-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 77. South wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Scattered rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Isolated rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

59 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 52 61 / 10 40 70

Point Arena 62 53 60 / 0 50 60

CAZ110-300130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 56 to

71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Scattered

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 53 62 / 10 60 90

Laytonville 86 53 63 / 0 60 80

Willits 85 51 65 / 0 50 70

CAZ111-300130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

scattered thunderstorms overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 58 to

73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 91 53 65 / 10 60 80

CAZ112-300130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Scattered

rain showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to

55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 80. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 80 53 64 / 0 60 70

CAZ113-300130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

58 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 89 56 69 / 0 50 70

CAZ114-300130-

Northern Lake County-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs 54 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Isolated rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 94 49 68 / 0 60 80

CAZ115-300130-

Southern Lake County-

325 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

59 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

66 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 86 51 64 / 0 50 60

Middletown 85 52 68 / 0 50 70

Clearlake 89 53 67 / 0 50 70

