CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

574 FPUS56 KEKA 102217

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-111330-

Coastal Del Norte-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 41 60 41 55 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 41 64 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-111330-

Del Norte Interior-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain and snow. Highs 41 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 53. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 40 65 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-111330-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 36 62 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 37 64 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 37 61 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 35 63 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-111330-

Southwestern Humboldt-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind

15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 50 to 61. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 59.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 56. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 39 63 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-111330-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 34 67 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 35 66 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 34 66 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-111330-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

44 to 58. Lows 32 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 38 68 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-111330-

Northern Trinity-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 27 to 37.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 31 60 30 56 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 29 63 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-111330-

Southern Trinity-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast wind around 20 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 29 64 28 60 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 32 64 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-111330-

Mendocino Coast-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 41 62 43 57 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 41 60 44 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-111330-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 39 67 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 36 67 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 35 70 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-111330-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 36 69 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-111330-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 36 68 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-111330-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

217 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

52 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 34 73 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

