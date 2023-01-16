CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, January 15, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Alturas;Mostly cloudy;27;NNE;5;96% Arcata;Cloudy;44;E;2;95% Auburn;Cloudy;42;ENE;2;97% Avalon;Showers;50;SE;10;95% Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;52;ESE;8;74% Beale AFB;Showers;47;ENE;5;86% Big Bear City;Flurries;30;W;14;92% Bishop;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;3;81% Blue Canyon;Cloudy;30;N;5;86% Blythe;Showers;53;SSW;7;89% Burbank;Showers;49;SE;6;93% Camarillo;Showers;50;ENE;12;96% Camp Pendleton;Showers;52;ENE;10;87% Campo;Rain;46;SSW;7;95% Carlsbad;Showers;53;NNE;5;92% Chico;Rain;46;SE;6;87% China Lake;Cloudy;45;S;5;79% Chino;Showers;47;E;3;97% Concord;Rain;48;NE;5;89% Corona;Showers;48;ESE;3;96% Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;44;E;5;88% Daggett-Barstow;Cloudy;46;S;3;92% Edwards AFB;Cloudy;44;SSW;7;69% El Centro;Rain;56;W;6;80% Eureka;Cloudy;43;ENE;5;93% Fairfield;Rain;46;NE;6;91% Fresno;Cloudy;47;ESE;6;91% Fullerton;Cloudy;53;E;5;92% Hanford;Showers;45;E;6;91% Hawthorne;Rain;54;ESE;12;81% Hayward;Showers;46;NE;6;91% Imperial;Rain;56;W;6;80% Imperial Beach;Rain;55;S;12;100% Lancaster;Cloudy;44;WSW;5;79% Lemoore Nas;Showers;49;SE;13;86% Lincoln;Showers;45;ENE;7;100% Livermore;Showers;45;ENE;7;93% Lompoc;Showers;51;SSE;15;92% Long Beach;Showers;54;SE;7;77% Los Alamitos;Showers;54;SE;7;77% Los Angeles;Showers;52;ESE;5;92% Los Angeles Downtown;Showers;52;ESE;5;92% Madera;Mostly cloudy;46;ESE;8;99% Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;30;SE;3;97% Marysville;Showers;43;E;2;95% Mather AFB;Showers;46;NE;12;93% Merced;Rain;48;SE;17;89% Merced (airport);Rain;48;SE;17;89% Miramar Mcas;Rain;52;SE;5;100% Modesto;Rain;47;ESE;12;92% Moffett Nas;Showers;46;NNE;9;93% Mojave;Cloudy;43;SW;6;81% Montague;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;5;92% Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;47;S;3;96% Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;88% Napa County;Rain;48;NE;13;81% Needles;Showers;53;S;6;82% North Island;Rain;55;ESE;7;96% Oakland;Rain;47;NE;4;94% Oceanside;Showers;53;NNE;5;92% Ontario;Showers;47;E;3;97% Oroville;Showers;46;E;3;94% Oxnard;Showers;50;ENE;9;100% Palm Springs;Cloudy;57;WNW;12;57% Palmdale;Cloudy;45;S;16;76% Paso Robles;Showers;46;ENE;8;87% Point Mugu;Showers;51;NE;5;96% Porterville;Mostly cloudy;52;E;5;67% Ramona;Rain;46;ESE;4;99% Redding;Rain;46;E;5;88% Riverside;Showers;48;ESE;3;97% Riverside March;Showers;46;SSE;3;97% Sacramento;Showers;47;ENE;3;85% Sacramento International;Showers;47;ENE;4;94% Salinas;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;32;81% San Bernardino;Rain;49;Calm;0;77% San Carlos;Showers;46;NE;4;91% San Diego;Rain;55;ESE;4;95% San Diego Brown;Rain;54;S;10;93% San Diego Montgomery;Rain;52;E;6;96% San Francisco;Showers;46;NE;5;90% San Jose;Showers;48;Calm;0;82% San Luis Obispo;Showers;52;SE;12;82% San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;55;Calm;18;98% Sandberg;Cloudy;36;S;26;96% Santa Ana;Showers;52;ESE;3;97% Santa Barbara;Showers;51;E;8;90% Santa Maria;Cloudy;50;SE;23;89% Santa Monica;Showers;50;ESE;10;93% Santa Rosa;Cloudy;47;N;6;89% Santa Ynez;Showers;48;E;24;100% Santee;Rain;54;Calm;0;93% South Lake Tahoe;Flurries;25;NE;2;94% Stockton;Rain;47;E;7;94% Thermal;Showers;57;NNW;8;59% Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;25;Calm;0;92% Twentynine Palms;Cloudy;50;W;9;68% Ukiah;Showers;45;Calm;0;92% Vacaville;Rain;46;NE;5;95% Van Nuys;Showers;49;SE;5;95% Vandenberg AFB;Showers;50;SSE;26;93% Victorville;Cloudy;43;SSE;21;81% Visalia;Cloudy;48;E;10;100% Watsonville;Rain;46;E;6;96% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather