CA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PST Monday, February 10, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;17;Calm;0;91%

Arcata;Sunny;39;NNE;7;83%

Auburn;Sunny;45;Calm;0;35%

Avalon;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;65%

Bakersfield;Sunny;39;S;6;75%

Beale AFB;Sunny;45;NW;9;46%

Big Bear City;Cloudy;28;NE;16;86%

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;32;N;16;31%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;42;ENE;9;26%

Blythe;Mostly cloudy;57;NE;11;53%

Burbank;Partly sunny;59;NNE;17;20%

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;62;NE;8;21%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;51;NNW;4;76%

Campo;Showers;44;NE;15;62%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;50;E;5;89%

Chico;Sunny;39;Calm;0;52%

China Lake;Partly sunny;51;N;18;19%

Chino;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;8;42%

Concord;Sunny;42;SE;5;57%

Corona;Mostly cloudy;58;ENE;17;30%

Crescent City;Sunny;44;NNE;3;76%

Daggett-Barstow;Cloudy;50;S;3;34%

Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;48;NE;13;37%

El Centro;Rain;53;W;10;77%

Eureka;Sunny;40;NE;10;85%

Fairfield;Sunny;52;N;10;36%

Fresno;Sunny;38;Calm;0;79%

Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;2;63%

Hanford;Sunny;33;Calm;0;91%

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;56;Calm;0;54%

Hayward;Sunny;49;S;6;40%

Imperial;Rain;53;W;10;77%

Imperial Beach;Showers;50;NNE;7;89%

Lancaster;Cloudy;47;E;8;31%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;40;NNE;8;67%

Lincoln;Sunny;46;N;7;49%

Livermore;Sunny;49;ESE;12;34%

Lompoc;Sunny;39;Calm;0;69%

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;80%

Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;80%

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;59;ESE;5;37%

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;59;ESE;5;37%

Madera;Sunny;34;Calm;0;78%

Mammoth;Sunny;22;N;3;82%

Marysville;Sunny;47;NW;15;43%

Mather AFB;Sunny;46;NNW;14;45%

Merced;Sunny;40;ESE;3;67%

Merced (airport);Sunny;40;ESE;3;67%

Miramar Mcas;Rain;51;NNW;6;85%

Modesto;Sunny;47;WNW;14;45%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;48;SSW;6;48%

Mojave;Partly sunny;48;NNE;31;21%

Montague;Sunny;23;Calm;0;80%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;45;E;8;43%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;30;Calm;0;65%

Napa County;Sunny;55;NNW;9;27%

Needles;Mostly cloudy;54;N;21;36%

North Island;Showers;53;Calm;0;89%

Oakland;Sunny;51;W;6;44%

Oceanside;Cloudy;50;E;5;89%

Ontario;Mostly cloudy;53;NNW;8;42%

Oroville;Sunny;45;NW;12;45%

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;58;N;5;35%

Palm Springs;Cloudy;57;WNW;9;45%

Palmdale;Cloudy;48;ENE;14;26%

Paso Robles;Sunny;32;ESE;3;78%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;61;NE;18;22%

Porterville;Sunny;39;Calm;0;85%

Ramona;Cloudy;45;WNW;8;96%

Redding;Sunny;54;N;14;25%

Riverside;Partly sunny;56;N;20;30%

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;48;N;11;57%

Sacramento;Sunny;46;NNW;13;51%

Sacramento International;Sunny;49;NNW;17;42%

Salinas;Sunny;38;SE;3;64%

San Bernardino;Cloudy;57;N;35;33%

San Carlos;Sunny;45;Calm;0;61%

San Diego;Showers;53;Calm;0;89%

San Diego Brown;Showers;49;Calm;6;92%

San Diego Montgomery;Rain;51;Calm;0;85%

San Francisco;Sunny;52;WNW;6;40%

San Jose;Sunny;50;S;7;37%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;51;NW;7;31%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;56;NNE;17;52%

Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;41;NNE;6;36%

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;55;E;5;63%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;60;NNE;17;23%

Santa Maria;Sunny;51;NNE;10;34%

Santa Monica;Sunny;60;NNE;9;23%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;47;N;10;45%

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;43;Calm;0;75%

Santee;Showers;48;Calm;0;93%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;20;WSW;0;65%

Stockton;Sunny;44;W;9;57%

Thermal;Cloudy;60;NW;10;42%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;18;Calm;0;79%

Twentynine Palms;Cloudy;46;ESE;13;52%

Ukiah;Sunny;32;Calm;0;85%

Vacaville;Sunny;56;N;16;23%

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;57;NNE;23;27%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;47;WNW;6;53%

Victorville;Cloudy;46;NNE;7;45%

Visalia;Sunny;37;SE;5;88%

Watsonville;Sunny;44;NW;3;53%

