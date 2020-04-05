Texas hires Schaefer from Mississippi State

Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer shouts at an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas moved quickly to hire a new women's basketball coach, luring Vic Schaefer away from powerhouse Mississippi State on Sunday.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the move by tweeting a picture of himself with Schaefer and his family holding up the “Hook'em Horns” hand signal. Del Conte did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The move comes just two days after Texas dismissed eight-year coach Karen Aston, who had only one losing season in her tenure and had led the Longhorns to the Sweet 16 or farther four times. Aston's contract had reached the end of her contract and it was not renewed.

Schaefer was 221-62 games at Mississippi State and the Bulldogs lost in the NCAA Tournament championship game in 2017 and 2018. Mississippi State was 27-6 and ranked No. 9 before last season was cut short and the tournament canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.