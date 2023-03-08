Undefeated league champions: Baldwin overpowers Pentwater
Third-ranked Panthers ready to host district this week
John Raffel, Sports Director
BALDWIN – It could have been a preview of next Friday’s (March 10) Division 4 boys basketball district title game at Baldwin against Pentwater.
The two teams met on Thursday (March 2) in the regular season finale at Baldwin with the Panthers improving to 20-1 with a 73-61 win over Pentwater (10-12).