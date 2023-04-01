Toronto-St. Louis Runs

Cardinals third. Tommy Edman flies out to center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Brendan Donovan singles to right field. Alec Burleson flies out to deep right center field to George Springer. Paul Goldschmidt singles to center field. Brendan Donovan to third. Nolan Arenado reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Brendan Donovan scores. Throwing error by Matt Chapman. Nolan Gorman singles to shallow left field. Nolan Arenado scores. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Tyler O'Neill strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cardinals 3, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays eighth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Daulton Varsho walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Matt Chapman reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Daulton Varsho out at second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Matt Chapman to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Brandon Belt walks. Danny Jansen grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan Helsley to Paul Goldschmidt. Nathan Lukes to second. Matt Chapman to third. Cavan Biggio grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 3, Blue jays 1.

Cardinals eighth. Nolan Arenado singles to shallow center field. Nolan Gorman walks. Nolan Arenado to second. Tyler O'Neill grounds out to shortstop. Nolan Gorman out at second. Nolan Arenado to third. Jordan Walker singles to second base. Nolan Arenado scores. Andrew Knizner strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 4, Blue jays 1.