Sports

Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 59 37.6 518-1098 .472 81-239 311-404 .770 1428 24.2
VanVleet 57 37.0 362-916 .395 175-502 206-230 .896 1105 19.4
Trent 60 32.6 372-864 .431 151-416 161-191 .843 1056 17.6
Anunoby 55 35.8 341-730 .467 109-293 128-154 .831 919 16.7
Barnes 66 35.3 402-888 .453 60-200 171-221 .774 1035 15.7
Poeltl 13 28.3 83-119 .697 0-0 25-43 .581 191 14.7
Boucher 63 20.0 218-438 .498 53-160 109-147 .741 598 9.5
Achiuwa 45 21.8 158-335 .472 21-83 80-114 .702 417 9.3
Porter 8 18.3 15-30 .500 6-17 8-8 1.000 44 5.5
Flynn 44 13.5 74-200 .370 42-111 17-24 .708 207 4.7
Banton 27 9.3 46-112 .411 13-46 15-19 .789 120 4.4
Young 54 14.7 108-198 .545 6-34 18-26 .692 240 4.4
Koloko 47 14.1 61-126 .484 1-9 35-53 .660 158 3.4
Wieskamp 3 8.0 3-8 .375 3-7 0-0 .000 9 3.0
Hernangomez 42 14.6 48-114 .421 17-67 9-16 .563 122 2.9
Barton 6 9.8 6-16 .375 3-10 0-0 .000 15 2.5
Harper 4 3.5 4-7 .571 2-4 0-0 .000 10 2.5
Dowtin 18 8.8 19-43 .442 3-11 3-4 .750 44 2.4
Birch 20 8.1 19-32 .594 1-2 4-5 .800 43 2.2
Champagnie 3 3.7 3-3 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 6 2.0
TEAM 69 241.8 2860-6277 .456 747-2211 1300-1659 .784 7767 112.6
OPPONENTS 69 241.8 2803-5688 .493 847-2253 1285-1613 .797 7738 112.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 107 339 446 7.6 347 5.9 195 0 51 150 32
VanVleet 27 214 241 4.2 398 7.0 162 1 96 108 33
Trent 26 130 156 2.6 95 1.6 96 0 95 52 14
Anunoby 80 204 284 5.2 107 1.9 165 0 110 120 39
Barnes 159 300 459 7.0 317 4.8 151 1 66 137 56
Poeltl 41 80 121 9.3 35 2.7 40 0 22 15 22
Boucher 134 222 356 5.7 26 .4 119 0 41 32 52
Achiuwa 85 189 274 6.1 43 1.0 90 0 26 51 26
Porter 6 13 19 2.4 8 1.0 7 0 11 4 0
Flynn 15 50 65 1.5 64 1.5 56 0 17 18 3
Banton 9 27 36 1.3 29 1.1 31 0 13 16 12
Young 71 95 166 3.1 75 1.4 88 0 54 42 5
Koloko 71 76 147 3.1 22 .5 111 1 13 18 48
Wieskamp 0 2 2 .7 1 .3 1 0 0 1 0
Hernangomez 27 96 123 2.9 25 .6 43 0 16 15 6
Barton 0 4 4 .7 6 1.0 7 0 4 2 1
Harper 1 1 2 .5 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Dowtin 6 11 17 .9 17 .9 10 0 4 5 1
Birch 8 17 25 1.2 7 .4 24 0 5 8 5
Champagnie 1 3 4 1.3 1 .3 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 874 2073 2947 42.7 1623 23.5 1397 3 644 794 355
OPPONENTS 634 2285 2919 42.3 1809 26.2 1388 3 428 1094 318
