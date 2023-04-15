Texas-Houston Runs

Rangers third. Robbie Grossman reaches on error. Throwing error by Mauricio Dubon. Travis Jankowski singles to second base. Robbie Grossman to third. Leody Taveras reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Travis Jankowski to third. Robbie Grossman out at home. Marcus Semien singles to shallow left field. Leody Taveras to second. Travis Jankowski scores. Josh H. Smith hit by pitch. Marcus Semien to second. Leody Taveras to third. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Adolis Garcia singles to shortstop. Josh H. Smith to second. Marcus Semien to third. Leody Taveras scores. Josh Jung strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Rangers 2, Astros 0.

Astros third. Yainer Diaz singles to shallow infield. Jake Meyers strikes out swinging. Mauricio Dubon singles to deep right field. Yainer Diaz to second. Alex Bregman flies out to shallow center field to Adolis Garcia. Yordan Alvarez doubles to left field. Mauricio Dubon scores. Yainer Diaz scores. Jose Abreu called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Astros 2.

Astros fourth. Kyle Tucker lines out to second base to Marcus Semien. Jeremy Pena singles to shallow infield. Corey Julks singles to center field. Jeremy Pena to third. Yainer Diaz out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Leody Taveras. Jeremy Pena scores. Jake Meyers flies out to shallow center field to Marcus Semien.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Rangers 2.

Astros seventh. Yainer Diaz flies out to right field to Adolis Garcia. Jake Meyers singles to shallow right field. Mauricio Dubon singles to left field. Jake Meyers to second. Alex Bregman walks. Mauricio Dubon to second. Jake Meyers to third. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Mauricio Dubon to third. Jake Meyers scores. Jose Abreu reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Yordan Alvarez to second. Alex Bregman scores. Mauricio Dubon scores. Fielding error by Josh H. Smith. Kyle Tucker walks. Jose Abreu to second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Jeremy Pena doubles to left field. Kyle Tucker to third. Jose Abreu scores. Yordan Alvarez scores. Corey Julks pops out to Nathaniel Lowe. Yainer Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Josh Jung to Nathaniel Lowe.

5 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 8, Rangers 2.