Tarasenko scores in debut, Rangers beat Kraken 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored early in his New York debut, Kaapo Kakko and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist, and the Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.
Ryan Lindgren also had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Trouba and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who have won five straight at home and are 12-3-0 in their last 15 at Madison Square Garden. Igor Shesterkin had 26 saves to improve to 13-4-4 in his last 21 starts.