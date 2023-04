John Raffel/Pioneer photo

BALDWIN -- The Lake County Sportsman Club reports there are 20 signed up for the Trap League so far. Trap league starts April 23 and goes through six straight Sundays until May 28.

Cost is $30 for clays plus $10 prize for $40 (must be paid with signup). Hours available for shooting 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Times of individual shoots can be arranged with Greg Nichols.