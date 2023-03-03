Smart says new 1st-down rule good start to shortening games

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says proposed changes to clock operating rules shouldn't significantly impact college football games next season, but he called them a good first step to reducing the number of plays in the name of player health and safety.
The NCAA Football Rules Committee on Friday approved a proposal to keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half. Since 1968, the clock has stopped on a first down until the referee gives the ready-for-play signal.