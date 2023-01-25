Scandal hits another Olympic sport in France -- handball

PARIS (AP) — The head of France's professional handball league resigned Wednesday after pleading guilty to child corruption and child pornography charges — the country's latest sports scandal before it hosts next year's Paris Olympics.
In a plea deal reached with prosecutors and signed off by a Paris court, Bruno Martini was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence, said his lawyer, Elie Dottelonde. The president of the National Handball League also was fined 2,500 euros (US$2,700) and barred from working in professions that come in contact with children for five years, his attorney said.