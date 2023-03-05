San Diego St. 67, Wyoming 50

Oden 7-15 1-2 17, Thompson 1-6 0-0 2, Dusell 5-9 2-2 16, Maldonado 1-11 1-3 3, Wenzel 2-6 0-0 6, Foster 1-3 0-0 2, Powell 1-3 2-2 4, Barnhart 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 6-9 50.
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Lake County trial court named after Judge Mark Wickens
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The Basic Eviction Process
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- FSU Architecture program designs pavilion for Idlewild
- DAYS GONE BY: The Indian spiritual leader who visited Lake County
- Summer Youth Employment information session to be held March 7
Most Popular
- The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series presents the beloved ‘80s favorite...
- A group of 37 Baldwin High School students participated in the annual “Discovering Manufacturing”...
- The Lake County Economic Development Alliance has several programs in place for 2023 to assist...
- It will be the final regular-season home game on Thursday for the Baldwin Panthers basketball...