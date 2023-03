BALDWIN – JJ Eads finished his fourth year as coach oif Baldwin in the regional semifinals last week and 29th overall.

This was quite a season. Baldwin was 22-2 overall and district champs. They were league champs at 17-0.

“We had a terrific season, the boys were very resilient all year with some difficult games, comebacks, and stepping up against quality competition,” Eads said. “The non-league win against a good White Cloud team (62-39) right before Christmas break really gave us confidence for the rest of the season.

“We lost three players that would have started or had been in our rotation before the season due to transferring out so we lost a lot of depth. The players responded and really bought into what we were doing in practice and it translated into a very successful season.”

A huge win came at Mesick.

“We were down 10 going into the fourth quarter without our second leading scorer and everyone in foul trouble. It was a big victory for us,” Eads said. “They had won 27 straight league games and the only home loss was to us this year and they didn’t lose at home last year. They were probably the league favorites going into the season and we beat them twice.

“Defeating a talented Traverse City Christian team with their 6-5 transfer who is very good, was a great achievement for us as we were trailing by seven going into the fourth quarter and outscored them 20-3 in that last quarter. TC Christian and Mesick both beat us by 25 points or more last season.”

Baldwin also won two close games against a talented Marion team.

“Going undefeated in the league and winning that conference championship and winning the district championship at home were really big highlights for us and our kids should cherish those memories as they are part of Baldwin basketball history,” Eads said. “Being ranked No. 3 in the final AP poll was a neat accomplishment for our small school.

“The lone regular season at Chip Hills was disappointing, we were short handed that night and some top guys fouled out- but at least our injuries weren’t a permanent thing so we were lucky in that aspect. I believe that loss actually showed our team that anything can happen and we need to be prepared and mentally tough for those situations.”