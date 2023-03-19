Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|56
|36.3
|544-1166
|.467
|241-640
|486-531
|.915
|1815
|32.4
|Simons
|61
|35.0
|461-1030
|.448
|211-555
|157-176
|.892
|1290
|21.1
|Grant
|63
|35.7
|434-913
|.475
|144-359
|278-342
|.813
|1290
|20.5
|Nurkic
|50
|26.7
|246-479
|.514
|39-111
|120-182
|.659
|651
|13.0
|Reddish
|15
|29.7
|67-147
|.456
|27-78
|28-35
|.800
|189
|12.6
|Hart
|51
|33.4
|183-363
|.504
|34-112
|87-119
|.731
|487
|9.5
|Thybulle
|14
|29.1
|44-94
|.468
|25-61
|4-6
|.667
|117
|8.4
|Sharpe
|69
|20.2
|216-455
|.475
|69-197
|41-61
|.672
|542
|7.9
|Winslow
|29
|26.8
|81-198
|.409
|14-45
|20-28
|.714
|196
|6.8
|Little
|48
|17.3
|111-242
|.459
|52-131
|25-37
|.676
|299
|6.2
|Watford
|53
|18.4
|129-232
|.556
|21-49
|52-73
|.712
|331
|6.2
|Eubanks
|68
|19.6
|169-247
|.684
|3-7
|68-103
|.660
|409
|6.0
|Payton
|15
|17.0
|24-41
|.585
|9-17
|4-4
|1.000
|61
|4.1
|Johnson
|37
|9.1
|52-145
|.359
|22-66
|17-28
|.607
|143
|3.9
|Arcidiacono
|5
|12.2
|5-12
|.417
|4-7
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.8
|Walker
|46
|8.7
|46-107
|.430
|7-29
|23-31
|.742
|122
|2.7
|Knox
|10
|5.5
|9-16
|.563
|3-8
|2-2
|1.000
|23
|2.3
|Brown
|16
|5.8
|11-28
|.393
|1-7
|5-12
|.417
|28
|1.8
|Butler
|9
|3.3
|1-5
|.200
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.2
|TEAM
|70
|240.7
|2833-5920
|.479
|926-2483
|1417-1770
|.801
|8009
|114.4
|OPPONENTS
|70
|240.7
|2972-6095
|.488
|850-2283
|1332-1701
|.783
|8126
|116.1
___