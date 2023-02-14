Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Portland Trail Blazers Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Lillard 45 36.1 421-901 .467 186-496 378-412 .917 1406 31.2
Simons 55 35.7 421-934 .451 195-512 142-156 .910 1179 21.4
Grant 54 35.7 383-791 .484 123-303 232-288 .806 1121 20.8
Thybulle 1 26.0 5-9 .556 4-6 0-0 .000 14 14.0
Nurkic 45 27.3 232-443 .524 39-100 116-169 .686 619 13.8
Hart 51 33.4 183-363 .504 34-112 87-119 .731 487 9.5
Reddish 2 18.0 6-15 .400 3-10 1-1 1.000 16 8.0
Sharpe 56 20.1 176-369 .477 55-155 30-46 .652 437 7.8
Winslow 29 26.8 81-198 .409 14-45 20-28 .714 196 6.8
Little 36 16.7 81-169 .479 38-91 19-30 .633 219 6.1
Eubanks 55 19.4 138-200 .690 3-7 50-73 .685 329 6.0
Watford 41 16.3 84-148 .568 16-33 43-56 .768 227 5.5
Johnson 27 10.0 43-117 .368 19-55 9-17 .529 114 4.2
Payton 15 17.0 24-41 .585 9-17 4-4 1.000 61 4.1
Knox 1 7.0 1-2 .500 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 4.0
Walker 37 8.7 39-88 .443 5-23 20-27 .741 103 2.8
Brown 16 5.8 11-28 .393 1-7 5-12 .417 28 1.8
Butler 8 3.3 1-4 .250 0-3 0-0 .000 2 0.3
Arcidiacono 1 7.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 57 240.9 2330-4821 .483 744-1977 1158-1440 .804 6562 115.1
OPPONENTS 57 240.9 2395-4965 .482 680-1850 1076-1370 .785 6546 114.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Lillard 28 160 188 4.2 328 7.3 88 0 37 141 14
Simons 15 133 148 2.7 232 4.2 132 0 39 120 13
Grant 46 188 234 4.3 125 2.3 130 0 43 97 44
Thybulle 1 5 6 6.0 2 2.0 2 0 1 1 3
Nurkic 103 322 425 9.4 130 2.9 162 0 39 110 39
Hart 95 322 417 8.2 200 3.9 133 0 54 79 9
Reddish 1 4 5 2.5 4 2.0 4 0 2 1 1
Sharpe 43 101 144 2.6 36 .6 90 0 21 37 14
Winslow 49 96 145 5.0 98 3.4 89 0 30 43 11
Little 16 69 85 2.4 30 .8 37 0 11 21 12
Eubanks 86 179 265 4.8 62 1.1 121 0 27 43 63
Watford 26 111 137 3.3 69 1.7 74 0 14 39 6
Johnson 7 27 34 1.3 25 .9 30 0 12 27 4
Payton 10 29 39 2.6 22 1.5 29 0 16 12 1
Knox 1 1 2 2.0 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
Walker 31 47 78 2.1 19 .5 37 0 4 12 5
Brown 2 17 19 1.2 3 .2 13 0 4 6 5
Butler 1 1 2 .2 1 .1 2 0 0 0 2
Arcidiacono 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
TEAM 561 1812 2373 41.6 1386 24.3 1174 0 354 790 246
OPPONENTS 585 1773 2358 41.4 1481 26.0 1222 0 432 720 242
Written By
More News