Oh, brother! WWE star, Eagles coach ready for big weekend

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Rallis had his younger brother draped over his shoulders and was set to dump him to the turf — as a roughhousing brother might do — when he took an abrupt blow to his ribs.
In a flash, Nick Rallis was on his feet and had turned the fight around. He spun his brother and dropped Mike with a brutal Stone Cold Stunner in a scene straight out of WWE’s “Raw.” Mike Rallis popped in the air and landed flush on his back. Minnesota Gophers football players that had lined a makeshift wrestling ring roared “finish him!” at Nick. Nick hooked big brother’s left leg, watched the referee count, 1! 2! 3! and stumbled to his feet, his hand raised in victory.