New York Knicks Stax

New York Knicks

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Randle 76 35.8 657-1427 .460 218-634 401-529 .758 1933 25.4
Brunson 65 35.0 553-1132 .489 125-304 315-378 .833 1546 23.8
Barrett 69 33.9 482-1105 .436 116-365 279-374 .746 1359 19.7
Quickley 75 28.5 367-823 .446 145-403 177-214 .827 1056 14.1
Hart 19 30.0 73-120 .608 24-43 36-45 .800 206 10.8
Grimes 65 29.2 234-515 .454 129-346 66-83 .795 663 10.2
Reddish 20 21.9 61-136 .449 17-56 29-33 .879 168 8.4
Robinson 54 27.1 170-245 .694 0-0 52-106 .491 392 7.3
Fournier 23 18.0 53-151 .351 33-102 18-21 .857 157 6.8
Toppin 61 14.4 143-343 .417 67-207 29-37 .784 382 6.3
Rose 27 12.5 61-159 .384 19-63 11-12 .917 152 5.6
Hartenstein 76 19.6 158-301 .525 8-37 46-62 .742 370 4.9
McBride 59 11.8 69-193 .358 38-124 27-40 .675 203 3.4
Sims 50 15.6 80-104 .769 0-1 12-16 .750 172 3.4
Mykhailiuk 13 3.1 6-12 .500 6-10 3-5 .600 21 1.6
Keels 3 2.7 1-4 .250 1-4 0-0 .000 3 1.0
Arcidiacono 11 2.4 1-5 .200 1-3 0-0 .000 3 0.3
TEAM 76 243.6 3169-6775 .468 947-2702 1501-1955 .768 8786 115.6
OPPONENTS 76 243.6 3092-6730 .459 978-2787 1412-1810 .780 8574 112.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Randle 139 623 762 10.0 315 4.1 232 1 49 214 21
Brunson 38 194 232 3.6 401 6.2 147 0 58 132 15
Barrett 57 290 347 5.0 191 2.8 168 0 30 157 13
Quickley 55 251 306 4.1 248 3.3 152 0 68 86 14
Hart 35 91 126 6.6 70 3.7 50 0 27 28 9
Grimes 45 162 207 3.2 129 2.0 161 0 41 63 26
Reddish 7 24 31 1.6 20 1.0 32 0 15 15 8
Robinson 230 258 488 9.0 44 .8 149 0 49 34 91
Fournier 4 41 45 2.0 35 1.5 43 0 14 19 3
Toppin 26 142 168 2.8 45 .7 58 0 17 32 11
Rose 8 32 40 1.5 46 1.7 18 0 7 22 5
Hartenstein 203 296 499 6.6 82 1.1 199 0 46 62 58
McBride 13 36 49 .8 68 1.2 55 0 36 24 8
Sims 93 139 232 4.6 24 .5 93 0 15 26 28
Mykhailiuk 0 7 7 .5 1 .1 1 0 1 2 0
Keels 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcidiacono 0 4 4 .4 2 .2 3 0 2 1 0
TEAM 953 2592 3545 46.6 1721 22.6 1561 1 475 917 310
OPPONENTS 794 2423 3217 42.3 1890 24.9 1579 1 462 905 335
