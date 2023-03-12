New York Knicks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Randle
|69
|35.9
|589-1284
|.459
|200-575
|357-474
|.753
|1735
|25.1
|Brunson
|62
|34.9
|525-1078
|.487
|120-290
|304-365
|.833
|1474
|23.8
|Barrett
|62
|34.1
|433-1007
|.430
|108-336
|244-328
|.744
|1218
|19.6
|Quickley
|68
|28.4
|322-729
|.442
|129-359
|143-174
|.822
|916
|13.5
|Hart
|12
|29.4
|46-75
|.613
|15-25
|24-33
|.727
|131
|10.9
|Grimes
|58
|29.5
|205-458
|.448
|108-305
|63-79
|.797
|581
|10.0
|Reddish
|20
|21.9
|61-136
|.449
|17-56
|29-33
|.879
|168
|8.4
|Robinson
|47
|27.5
|158-228
|.693
|0-0
|47-96
|.490
|363
|7.7
|Fournier
|23
|18.0
|53-151
|.351
|33-102
|18-21
|.857
|157
|6.8
|Toppin
|54
|14.5
|122-300
|.407
|57-178
|29-37
|.784
|330
|6.1
|Rose
|27
|12.5
|61-159
|.384
|19-63
|11-12
|.917
|152
|5.6
|Hartenstein
|69
|19.4
|146-280
|.521
|8-35
|43-58
|.741
|343
|5.0
|Sims
|49
|15.8
|80-104
|.769
|0-1
|12-16
|.750
|172
|3.5
|McBride
|54
|11.7
|58-173
|.335
|31-110
|24-34
|.706
|171
|3.2
|Mykhailiuk
|13
|3.1
|6-12
|.500
|6-10
|3-5
|.600
|21
|1.6
|Keels
|2
|2.0
|1-3
|.333
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Arcidiacono
|11
|2.4
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.3
|TEAM
|69
|244.0
|2867-6182
|.464
|853-2451
|1351-1765
|.765
|7938
|115.0
|OPPONENTS
|69
|244.0
|2790-6122
|.456
|887-2563
|1289-1652
|.780
|7756
|112.4
___