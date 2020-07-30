Baldwin football team continues to get ready

Baldwin coach Robert Watkins (left) and his assistants talk to the team last week. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN - Baldwin football coach Robert Watkins continues to work with his team in getting ready for the 2020 season

The Panthers have had conditioning sessions the past few weeks outdoor and Watkins has been working with his players. Official practices start on Aug. 10 should the state give teams permission to proceed.

Watkins was slated to go Monday and Wednesday of this week. Next week is scheduled to be a week off.

He's been going through plays with his athletes. There still is no contact allowed.

But Watkins likes what his team has been able to accomplish.

"They've been in the same system for awhile," Watkins said. "The older players have to lead the younger players."

It's hard to tell what the numbers might look like Watkins said, prior to the first practice on Aug. 10.

The season starts on Aug. 28 at home against Vestaburg. The first three games are home.