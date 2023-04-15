Skip to main content Turn off refresh
National League Individual Pitching

Pitcher, Club W L IP H BB SO ERA
Freeland, Col 2 0 18.2 13 5 11 0.96
Stroman, ChC 2 1 18.0 10 8 20 1.00
Steele, ChC 2 0 19.0 10 6 19 1.42
May, LAD 1 1 18.1 7 7 12 1.47
Urías, LAD 3 0 18.0 13 2 20 1.50
Flaherty, StL 1 1 15.1 9 14 13 1.76
Luzardo, Mia 2 0 18.2 15 6 20 1.93
Ashcraft, Cin 1 0 13.0 10 4 13 2.08
Lodolo, Cin 2 0 17.0 18 6 27 2.12
Megill, NYM 3 0 16.0 12 7 13 2.25
Montgomery, StL 2 1 18.1 15 5 17 2.45
Oviedo, Pit 1 1 18.1 17 5 19 2.45
Kelly, Ari 0 2 15.1 10 12 15 2.93
Gore, Was 2 0 15.0 12 10 18 3.00
Cobb, SF 0 1 14.1 19 2 14 3.14
Senga, NYM 2 0 16.0 13 10 21 3.38
Strider, Atl 1 0 16.0 11 8 27 3.38
Kershaw, LAD 2 1 18.0 16 4 17 3.50
Williams, Was 1 1 15.1 15 3 9 3.52
Keller, Pit 1 0 17.2 16 8 22 3.57
Morton, Atl 2 1 16.1 21 7 12 3.86
Wheeler, Phi 0 1 15.2 15 7 18 4.02
Rogers, Mia 1 2 15.0 13 5 16 4.20
Walker, Phi 1 1 15.0 11 10 14 4.20
Gray, Was 0 3 16.2 19 5 13 4.32
Márquez, Col 2 1 16.1 13 2 13 4.41
Scherzer, NYM 2 1 16.1 13 7 14 4.41
Gallen, Ari 1 1 17.2 16 5 21 4.58
Webb, SF 0 3 17.0 18 3 22 4.76
Falter, Phi 0 2 15.0 19 1 9 4.80
Peterson, NYM 0 2 14.2 19 8 16 4.91
Greene, Cin 0 0 14.0 17 6 23 5.14
Burnes, Mil 1 1 17.1 14 5 14 5.19
Lauer, Mil 2 1 15.1 17 7 15 5.28
Martinez, SD 0 1 17.2 15 10 11 5.60
Syndergaard, LAD 0 2 16.0 18 2 17 5.62
Woodford, StL 0 2 14.1 20 5 11 5.65
Alcantara, Mia 1 1 18.2 16 6 11 5.79
Wacha, SD 2 1 16.1 19 5 15 6.06
Nola, Phi 0 2 15.1 20 3 15 7.04
Hill, Pit 0 2 15.0 16 4 8 7.20
Corbin, Was 1 2 14.0 24 6 9 7.71
Gomber, Col 0 3 14.1 17 6 11 8.16
Mikolas, StL 0 1 14.1 29 3 15 10.05
