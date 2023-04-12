N.Y. Yankees-Cleveland Runs

Guardians first. Steven Kwan singles to shallow center field. Amed Rosario lines out to shallow center field to Aaron Hicks. Jose Ramirez doubles to left field. Steven Kwan to third. Josh Naylor singles to shallow center field. Jose Ramirez to third. Steven Kwan scores. Andres Gimenez strikes out swinging. Josh Bell singles to right field. Josh Naylor to second. Jose Ramirez scores. Will Brennan grounds out to shallow right field, Anthony Rizzo to Clarke Schmidt.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 2, Yankees 0.

Guardians third. Amed Rosario homers to center field. Jose Ramirez grounds out to first base, Anthony Rizzo to Clarke Schmidt. Josh Naylor walks. Andres Gimenez grounds out to shallow infield. Josh Naylor out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 3, Yankees 0.

Yankees fifth. Franchy Cordero grounds out to shallow right field, Andres Gimenez to Josh Bell. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to right field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to left field. Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Kyle Higashioka singles to deep center field, advances to 2nd. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Oswaldo Cabrera scores. Throwing error by Andres Gimenez. Aaron Hicks grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Bell. Anthony Volpe grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Ramirez to Josh Bell.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Yankees 2.

Yankees seventh. Franchy Cordero homers to center field. Oswaldo Cabrera strikes out swinging. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Bell. Kyle Higashioka flies out to shallow center field to Myles Straw.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Guardians 3.

Yankees ninth. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Giancarlo Stanton singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Amed Rosario. Franchy Cordero called out on strikes. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to deep right field. Gleyber Torres scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Ramirez to Josh Bell.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 4, Guardians 3.