Manton 52, Pine River 35

LAKE CITY – Pine River had its season come to an ended with this district first round loss to Manton in Division 3 play on Monday, March 6, at Lake City.

Manton had quarter leads of 13-6, 23-16 and 36-33 and outscored the Bucks 16-2 in the final quarter.

“Unfortunately, tonight was kind of a synopsis of our season,” Bucks coach Brian Goodenow said. “We didn’t shoot it well, didn’t defend or rebound very well, and turned the ball over way too many times. We made a run in the third quarter but just fell flat and probably ran out of gas in the fourth. All credit to Coach Herlein and the Rangers. They deserved to win tonight.

“I’m very appreciative of my seniors Evan Esiline, Tim Gum, Austin Dean and Dante Fauble. They never took a day off and they always worked very hard. We’ll miss their leadership.”