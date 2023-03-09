McDavid injured as Oilers snap Bruins' streak, win 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in the third period Thursday night, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining and the Edmonton Oilers beat Boston 3-2 to snap the Bruins' 10-game winning streak.

McDavid struggled to get off the ice after colliding knee-to-knee with teammate Derek Ryan. The two-time NHL MVP, who has 54 goals this season, was held scoreless -- just the seventh time all season he has failed to register a point.