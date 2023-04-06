Live Updates| Masters gets under way at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest from the first round of the Masters (all times local):

8 a.m.

LIV golfer Kevin Na and 2003 champion Mike Weir launched their drives down the first fairway at Augusta National, signaling the official start of the 87th Masters.

Na is one of 18 players from the polarizing Saudi Arabia-backed golf league participating in the event, which is almost certain to make this “a tournament unlike any other.”

The start of the four-day event came after honorary starters and longtime fan favorites Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson thrilled the crowd with their traditional tee shots on hole No. 1.

Player was greeted on the tee with a smile by Masters Chairman Fred Ridley a week after the tournament’s first international champion told the Times of London he did not feel welcome at Augusta National. Player said he had to “beg a member to play with us” when he wanted to play a round with family members,” and that “if it wasn’t for the players, it would be just another golf course in Georgia.”

Nicklaus, who walked with a noticeable limp, joked with the crowd before bending over to put his tee in the ground saying. “that’s the hardest part.”

Headliners in this year's tournament are scheduled to tee off later today.

Tiger Woods, four years removed from capturing his fifth green jacket, is set to tee off at 10:18. Defending champion and world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler tees off at 1:36, followed by Rory McIlroy at 1:48.

7:45 a.m.

The 87th Masters tees off this morning amid the blooming azaleas and towering pines of Augusta National Golf Club.

From the renegade LIV tour to Scottie Scheffler's bid for a second straight green jacket to an elongated 13th hole, golf’s first major of the year provides its usual abundance of compelling storylines.

And don't forget about five-time champion Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy, who is looking to complete a career grand slam.

