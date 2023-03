This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

BALDWIN – The 2022-23 West Michigan D League all-conference boys basketball team was announced last week and league and district champion Baldwin was well represented.

Baldwin was undefeated league champs.

First team honors went to Carmelo Lindsey and SJ Hossler. Second team honors went to Louie Jackson and honorable mention acclaim to David Lee.

Lindsey averaged 19.5 points, six rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game.

“He’s meant a lot to our program,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “ His freshman year was my first season as coach at Baldwin so we’ve been in this grind together for four years and he really helped turn this program back around to what Baldwin basketball tradition expects.”

Hossler averaged 13 points, five rebounds and two steals a game.

“SJ made it tough for opponents to play a box-in-one on Melo, even though some still tried, since he shoots the 3-ball well and drives it,” Eads said. “He also guarded many of the best players from the opposing team.”

Louie Jackson averaged 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

“He gave us needed length on both ends of the court,” Eads said. “Louie can shoot it well for a big, and is a solid defender. He distributes the ball to his teammates better than most centers.”

Lee averaged 9.0 points and 7.5 rebounds a game as the team’s leading rebounder on the team.

“David is our glue guy, and he wanted to come off the bench about halfway through the season because of his unselfishness,” Eads said. “He is able to bring the ball up the court and play a few different positions on both sides of the ball. David enjoys the challenge of guarding the opponents better players.”