Lakers beat Suns to keep hopes alive of avoiding play-in

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeAngelo Russell scored 24 points, Austin Reaves had 22 and Malik Beasley 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers kept their hopes alive of avoiding a spot in the play-in tournament with a 121-107 victory over the resting Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

LeBron James had 16 points and Anthony Davis finished with 14 points and 21 rebounds, helping Los Angeles pull away in the fourth quarter. The Lakers remained the seventh seed and in a play-in spot in the Western Conference after Golden State's victory over Sacramento.