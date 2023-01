FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 19 points and g rabbed 14 rebounds for her third straight double-double and No. 18 Iowa State coasted to a 75-35 win over TCU on Wednesday night.

Denae Fritz and Morgan Kane both added 13 points and Lexi Donarski had 10 for the Cyclones (14-4, 6-2 Big 12 Conference), who have won three straight. It was the ninth double-double of the season and 58th of her career for Joens, who also had three assists, two steals and a block.