BALDWIN – Jake Cutler’s impressive bowling season at Baldwin has come to a close.

Cutler was a regional champ and competed in the state singles finals for boys on Saturday, March 4 at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek.

There were 60 bowlers and the top 16 advanced to the championship qualifying rounds.

Cutler, a senior, bowled games of 188, 133, 146, 182, 179 and 151 for a 970.

The 16th place bowler had a 1,081.