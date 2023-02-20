Islanders rally in the third to stun Penguins, 4-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Horvat and Anders Lee scored less than 2 minutes apart in the third period to spark the New York Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.
The Islanders pulled off their second late comeback over the Penguins in three days when Horvat beat Tristan Jarry to the short side with 11:26 remaining to tie it. Jarry turned it over behind the Pittsburgh net moments later, kickstarting a sequence that ended with Lee jamming it home to give the injury-ravaged Islanders the lead.