OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and 10th overall and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0 on Saturday night.

Michael Bunting, William Nylander and Radim Zohorna — playing his first game with Toronto — each scored to help the Maple Leafs improve to 44-20-10.