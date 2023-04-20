Hintz hat trick as Stars get even with 7-3 win over Wild

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored a short-hander on Dallas' first shot and added two more goals after that, Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and the Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 on Wednesday night to even the first-round series at a game each.
Dadonov and Hintz each scored their second goals of the game in a 48-second span late in the second period for a 6-3 lead. That was the last of three pairs of quick scoring goals in that middle period — two by the Stars that sandwiched an even-quicker scoring duo by the Wild.