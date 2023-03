BALDWIN – Girls varsity basketball returned to Baldwin this season and ended with a home game last Thursday, March 2.

It was the first varsity season in five years. The Panthers were 0-12 and forfeited their district game to Mason County Eastern.

Rusty Fullerton coached the team which consisted of seniors Autumn Heighton, Nate Shannon and Bre’Indel Watkins, juniors Kelsie Hayter, Brittney Hull-Sanders and Naomi Marsh-Robinson and freshman Brenda Hull-Sanders.

“We’ve got some promising talent coming up.” Fullerton said. ‘I’m excited for next year. I think it’s going to be a fun year. I plan on doing some camps during the offseason. The individual skills should get better as a team.”