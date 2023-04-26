From Sanders to Sauce, NFL draft fashion evolves over time

HOUSTON (AP) — Deion Sanders became the NFL draft’s first fashion icon by accessorizing a black and white track suit with loads of sparkling gold jewelry and dark shades when he took the call from the Atlanta Falcons before they selected him fifth overall in 1989.
As memorable as Sanders’ draft swag remains, wearing a track suit on draft night or the jean shorts Brett Favre wore would be scoffed at today with top players gathering for a televised event that has become as much runway show as sporting event.