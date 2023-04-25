France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom

PARIS (AP) — Pascale Ribes and other campaigners for the rights of people with disabilities in France have an invite to meet the French president Wednesday. But because she uses a wheelchair, Ribes won't risk traveling by public transport to the conference at the presidential Elysee Palace.
The nearest wheelchair-accessible Metro line is about a kilometer (half a mile) away and public buses in the French capital — host of the next Olympic Games — can be a time-gobbling ordeal for people with limited mobility, Ribes says.