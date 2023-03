Baldwin 70, Mason County Eastern 33

The state’s No. 3-ranked Division 4 ranked boys basketball team, Baldwin (21-1) won at home against Mason County Eastern (7-17) on Wednesday, March 8.

“We had a slow start, and were just off on both ends of the court and just didn’t play well,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said.

Baldwin led 13-10 after the first quarter and outscored MCE 27-4 in the second for a 40-14 halftime lead. It was 66-23 after three quarters.

Carmelo Lindsey had 19 points for Baldwin while SJ Hossler had 17 and David Lee had 11.

“Now we play a very solid Pentwater team for the third time,” Eads said.

Pentwater 74, Crossroads 21

Pentwater (11-12) advanced to the district finals at Baldwin on Friday, March 10, with this Division 4 semifinal win over Crossroads (0-21) on Friday.